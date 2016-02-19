(Refiles to add dropped word from headline)
By Suzanne Barlyn and John McCrank
Feb 19 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission expects to bring more enforcement cases against "dark
pools" this year, following a spate of record fines at the
private stock-trading venues, the head of the agency said on
Friday.
The broker-run trading alternative trading systems (ATSs),
which have been under increased regulatory scrutiny in recent
years, remain a focus of the SEC, Chair Mary Jo White, told
reporters at a conference in Washington.
"I think you'll see more dark pool cases," she said.
The latest enforcement action against dark pools was in late
January when Barclays and Credit Suisse
agreed to pay more than $150 million combined to the SEC and the
New York Attorney General to settle allegations that they
deceived investors in their dark pools.
The SEC also reached a $20.3 million settlement in August
with Investment Technology Group on charges the
brokerage ran a secret trading desk that profited off
confidential customer information within its dark pool. That
followed a $14.4 million fine to UBS in January 2015 for
allegedly favoring some customers over others in its ATS.
White said the SEC would also be looking more broadly to
ensure compliance with all regulations.
"It's enormously important they be strongly complied with
and so we pay a lot of attention to any violation of any of
those rules and requirements," she said.
There are around 40 active dark pools that compete with 11
public stock exchanges. As ATSs, dark pools have less of a
regulatory burden than exchanges and do not have to provide
trading information, such as trade sizes and prices, to the
public prior to trades taking place, with the aim of getting
large orders done with minimal price movement.
The SEC in November proposed new rules that would require
ATS to make more information public about how they operate. The
measures would amend rules the regulator adopted for ATSs in
1998 when electronic trading networks were being developed to
challenge the dominance of the New York Stock Exchange, now
owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc.
The regulatory burden was kept lighter for ATSs than for
exchanges to keep barriers to entry low and encourage
innovation.
