WASHINGTON Jan 12 In their battle to root out
microcap stock fraudsters, U.S. securities regulators are
turning their attention to the obscure world of transfer agents,
who are sometimes in a position to prevent scams, or help to
enable them.
Transfer agents are back-office businesses hired by
companies to keep track of shareholder records and changes in
ownership. To date, the industry has been lightly regulated,
despite its critical role in keeping track of stocks as they
change hands, and the issuance of shares.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is in the early
stages of drafting new rules for transfer agents.
Some officials want to get the agents to scrutinize more
closely attempts by corporate insiders or large shareholders to
remove private stock ownership restrictions so that shares may
be sold in public markets, and deny requests that may seem
suspicious.
Those planning on committing a stock fraud can lie to or
mislead transfer agents so they can get restrictions on shares
removed. They may, for example, allow unregistered shares to be
traded. Unregistered shares are not supposed to be sold to the
public under federal law, unless they meet certain exemptions.
Once the stock is freely tradable, the fraudsters pump up
the price with promotional material, including phony claims
about the company's prospects, to dupe unsuspecting investors.
The stock that was cleared by the transfer agent for trading is
then sold, or "dumped," by the scam artists, often leaving them
with big percentage gains before the price collapses.
It is unclear exactly when the SEC may consider new rules or
how they will look, though SEC Chair Mary Jo White said in a
statement to Reuters that the agency plans to kick it off by
publishing a high-level policy document that will be used to
solicit public feedback and help formulate the rules.
"We must review our rules carefully and enhance our
protections for investors and the markets," she said.
SEC Democratic Commissioner Luis Aguilar said in an
interview there is no doubt that transfer agents are gatekeepers
who hold a "unique position" to identify and prevent
unregistered, restricted shares from being sold illegally.
"The commission should adopt rules providing additional
safeguards to protect against the unlawful distribution of
unregistered securities," Aguilar said.
He expressed frustration by the snail's pace in getting the
reform through especially as a 2012 law, the Jumpstart Our
Business Startups (JOBS) Act, makes it easier for companies to
raise larger sums of money without registering their securities.
There is some bipartisan support for rolling out new
regulations for transfer agents. SEC Republican Commissioner
Daniel Gallagher said in an interview that the current rules
speak to a time when stock certificates were in paper, adding
that new ones are woefully overdue.
There are currently about 450 transfer agents registered
with the SEC, and the overall industry maintains roughly 276
million shareholder accounts for about 1.5 million issuers.
While they are required to register with the SEC, experts
say it can take less than 90 minutes to fill out the form, which
is not followed up by a rigorous review due to limited resources
at the agency. Shops can be open for business 30 days after
filing.
On average, the SEC conducts compliance exams at only
between about 40 to 45 a year, prioritizing transfer agents
considered higher risk.
Even some of the most basic industry best practices, such as
requiring an attorney's legal opinion prior to removing
restrictions on shares, is not required by the SEC's own rules.
"My joke is that it is harder to become a licensed hair
dresser in New York than it is a transfer agent," said R.
Cromwell Coulson, the head of OTC Markets Group Inc, the
marketplace for unlisted over-the-counter stocks. This opens the
door to "some very small capitalized businesses without the
proper controls," he said.
The transfer agent industry is torn over just how much due
diligence should be required, though there are many in the
business, including its trade association, who say the lack of
up-to-date regulations is absurd.
MOM-AND-POP SHOPS
Some smaller firms say they want the SEC to give them more
guidance so they don't unwittingly enable a fraud and find
themselves caught up in an SEC probe.
"The problem is, the SEC has not defined what red flags
are," said Kara Kennedy, the executive director for ClearTrust,
a small transfer agent in Florida. "Let's get in front of the
SEC and lets ask for guidance. And if they won't give it to us,
let's come up with a standard ourselves," she said.
The transfer agent industry is split between operations
housed in some of the nation's largest financial firms and
hundreds of mom-and-pop shops.
The blue-chip companies generally rely on some big transfer
agent services operated by firms such as Computershare,
American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, and Wells Fargo
.
Many of the mom-and-pop firms operate out of tiny offices,
or in some cases, out of people's homes and cater to smaller
companies, including the microcap companies. Microcap companies
typically disclose less financial information than major
companies and trade on a "Wild West" over-the-counter stock
market where investors face the most risk.
Transfer agents make their money by charging companies who
hire them a variety of fees, either through fixed pricing or on
a transaction by transaction basis.
CHARGES BROUGHT
In 2014, the agency brought a handful of enforcement cases
against transfer agents. Although some of these cases focused on
disclosure violations, others uncovered more serious violations
such as issuing fake stock certificates and stealing client
money to pay business expenses.
But for cases where transfer agents themselves cannot be
directly blamed for a fraudulent scheme, the SEC has sought to
get more creative to hold them accountable as gatekeepers.
In September, the SEC charged New Jersey-based Registrar and
Transfer and its former chief executive with ignoring red flags
that helped pave the way for unregistered company shares to be
sold and used for an alleged pump-and-dump scheme.
In the complaint, the SEC said the transfer agent, Registrar
and Transfer Company, "rubber stamped" requests from a company
executive to remove restrictions on unregistered shares so they
could be issued to other people, including himself. The SEC said
the transfer agent "disregarded" these red flags and issued the
shares.
Registrar and Transfer, which has since been acquired by
Computershare, and its former CEO Thomas Montrone, both
settled the charges, with the firm agreeing to pay more than
$127,000 in fines, disgorgement and interest. Computershare
declined to comment.
Mark Harmon, an attorney with Hodgson Russ LLP who
represented Montrone, declined to comment on the case. In
general, though, he said he has noticed the SEC stepping up its
scrutiny in this area.
"I have been representing transfer agents for the better
part of 20 years, and I would say the frequency of SEC inquiries
on these issues, and the depth at which they are doing it has
increased in the last few years," Harmon said.
