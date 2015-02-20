WASHINGTON Feb 20 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission should craft guidelines that spell out when they will charge defendants in federal court or in their own in-house court, SEC Republican Commissioner Michael Piwowar said Friday.

Piwowar's comments come as a growing number of defendants seek to challenge the SEC's choice of legal venue, with some saying that bringing cases in-house violates their Constitutional rights.

On Thursday, the Atlanta-based Gray Financial Group Inc, which manages $11 billion in assets, became the latest defendant to file a lawsuit challenging the use of in-house SEC judges. [ID: nL1N0VT35Y]

"To avoid the perception that the Commission is taking its tougher cases to its in-house judges, and to ensure that all are treated fairly and equally, the Commission should set out and implement guidelines for determining which cases are brought in administrative proceedings," Piwowar said in prepared remarks at the Practising Law Institute's annual SEC Speaks conference.

The SEC has ramped up its use of the in-house court since 2010, after the Dodd-Frank law empowered the SEC to seek penalties against a broader array of defendants through administrative proceedings.

In administrative trials, an SEC judge presides over the hearing. Such trials are usually expedited, there is no jury, and discovery is limited.

Defense attorneys complain this process is unfair, especially because individuals often struggle to wade through the vast number of investigative files and evidence that the SEC collects before the trial is set to begin.

Moreover, appeals must first be heard before the full five-member commission that authorized the case before they can be filed in a federal appeals court.

SEC Enforcement Director Andrew Ceresney has defended the practice of using in-house trials, saying the process is fair.

Piwowar also said Friday he is increasingly concerned about another due process issue involving corporate penalties.

The SEC has guidelines that is uses to determine when corporate penalties should be imposed, and whether punishing a company for misconduct outweighs the costs to shareholders.

Piwowar said he is concerned the SEC is too often failing to consult the guidelines before recommending penalties.

His comments marked a stark contrast from his two Democratic SEC colleagues at the SEC Speaks conference Friday, including Commissioner Luis Aguilar who said he hopes to see more bad actors permanently barred from the industry. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; editing by Andrew Hay)