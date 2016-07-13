By Lisa Lambert
| WASHINGTON, July 13
WASHINGTON, July 13 The top U.S. securities
regulator on Wednesday will try to answer complaints it stacks
the deck against defendants at in-house trials by approving its
first major revisions to the administrative proceedings in two
decades.
But the changes by the Securities and Exchange Commission
may not silence critics. The 13 comment letters it received
after proposing the revisions in September all sent the same
message: They do not go far enough.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law allowed the SEC
to pursue cases against a wider universe of defendants before
its in-house judges in what are called administrative
proceedings. That raised the ire of defense lawyers, who say the
proceedings give their clients fewer protections than in the
courts.
The proposed revisions would permit defendants to depose
witnesses and allow defense lawyers to delay trials' starts so
they can review often massive files of evidence. The commission
is expected to vote on Wednesday on a final version of the
revisions, which may incorporate suggestions from comment
letters.
"It's incremental, partial solutions to part of the
problem," said Attorney Jonathan Shapiro, who works on
securities litigation and government enforcement for law firm
Baker Botts.
"This issue is not going to go away with these amendments.
There is an imperative to modernize the...process to something
that more closely approximates the safeguards, protections and
greater credibility of a federal court forum," he added.
In a comment letter Attorney Susan Brune wrote the proposed
revisions "do not address the real issue: that when the
Commission chooses to go administrative, it gets to play
prosecutor, judge, jury and first-level appellate court."
Firm Gibson Dunn wrote "the perception that administrative
proceedings are fundamentally unfair has damaged the credibility
of the SEC's enforcement system."
Over the last few years, defendants have challenged the
in-house adjudications on constitutional grounds, but with
little success. In June the U.S. Appeals Court for the 11th
Circuit seemingly closed the argument when it found that
Congress gave the SEC power to choose to pursue enforcement
actions in federal court or in administrative proceedings in a
case consolidating lawsuits from real estate developer Charles
Hill and advisory firm Gray Financial Group, Inc.
Legislation introduced last year by Representative Scott
Garrett, a New Jersey Republican, to force the SEC to use the
courts more is currently in committee.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Andrew Hay)