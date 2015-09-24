(Corrects "litigation" to "litigate" in paragraph 9)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Amid mounting pressure from
defense attorneys, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
took steps on Thursday to level the playing field for defendants
who go toe-to-toe with the agency in its own home court.
The SEC proposed to modernize some of its outdated rules
governing in-house trials, in an effort to assuage critics who
complain the venue is unfair and gives the regulator a leg up.
It calls for permitting defendants to depose witnesses in
their cases and it would permit defense lawyers to delay the
start of a trial so they have more time to pour through often
massive files of evidence.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law gave the SEC
greater powers to file cases against a wider universe of
defendants before its own in-house judges, as opposed to federal
courts.
That has raised the ire of defense lawyers, who say
administrative proceedings afford clients less protections, such
as limited discovery, no juries and speedier trials.
Defense lawyers on Thursday said they were cautiously
optimistic that the SEC was starting to show progress. Until
now, the agency has largely resisted calls for change.
"The SEC's procedural rules...have not been updated in 20
years, and with the significant number of complex cases now
being handled administratively, change was seriously needed,"
said Stephen J. Crimmins, an attorney with Murphy & McGonigle.
At the same time, however, many said the plan still falls
short. It does not, for instance, change the appeals process in
which defendants must first appear before the five-member
commission that voted to authorize the case before they can turn
to a federal appeals court.
"Other improvements could be made to address the concerns
that have been raised by private litigants, such as the SEC's
sole discretion in choosing the forum to litigate, the
appointment and removal process of the administrative law
judges, and the appeals process," said Bradley J. Bondi, an
attorney with Cahill Gordon & Reindel.
Stephen D. Councill, an attorney with Rogers & Hardin, also
said the plan is still too limited, adding it would only permit
three depositions per side, or five if there are multiple
defendants.
"That's a nice gesture, but I have seen very few cases where
there are only three key witnesses in a case," he said.
Over the last few years, defendants have started to
challenge the SEC's choice of trial venue with increasing
frequency.
They have primarily argued that the venue is
unconstitutional because, they say, administrative law judges
are "inferior officers" and yet they cannot be directly removed
by the SEC chair.
So-called inferior officers are appointed by the president
or other administration officials without the approval of the
U.S. Senate.
Few of those efforts have been successful. But then in June,
a real estate developer named Charles Hill hit a breakthrough
after he convinced a federal judge in Georgia to stay his
in-house trial on insider trading charges so she could seriously
consider the Constitutional argument.
The SEC appealed her decision, and the matter is still
pending.
