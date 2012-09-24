WASHINGTON, Sept 24 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday charged Tyco International Ltd with violating an anti-foreign bribery law, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Tyco will pay $13.1 million to settle the charges, according to court documents. The Justice Department's criminal division will settle related charges against Tyco through a non-prosecution agreement, according to the documents.

The conduct came to light through a review of Tyco's operations following a 2006 settlement, the SEC said.