(Updates to add that UBS did not seek a special regulatory
waiver from the SEC in connection with the settlement)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Oct 13 UBS AG will pay
$19.5 million to settle civil charges alleging it made false
statements to U.S. retail investors in its offering documents
for complex structured notes tied to a proprietary foreign
currency index, U.S. regulators said on Tuesday.
The case by the Securities and Exchange Commission marks the
first ever to focus on misstatements involving structured notes,
a complex product that consists of debt securities and
derivatives pegged to the performance of other instruments.
Investors in structured notes get their return based on the
performance of the derivative over the life of the note.
A UBS spokeswoman said the company is pleased to resolve the
case.
"UBS is firmly focused on the future with an unwavering
commitment to upholding a culture of doing the right thing," she
said.
The bank neither admitted nor denied the charges under the
terms of the settlement, and the SEC said it substantially
cooperated with regulators during the investigation.
The SEC's case against UBS focused on structured notes tied
to the V10 Currency Index with Volatility Cap.
The regulator said UBS told investors that the notes relied
on a "transparent" and "systematic" currency trading strategy
that used market prices.
In fact, the SEC said, UBS did not reveal that hedging
trades by the bank reduced the index price by about five
percent.
The SEC has recently stepped up its focus on structured
notes generally and has warned investors about potential risks.
Andrew Ceresney, the SEC's director of enforcement, told
reporters on Tuesday that the agency has a number of active
investigations involving structured notes.
In settling the case with the SEC, a UBS spokeswoman said
the bank opted not to apply for a regulatory waiver to continue
operating as a "well-known seasoned issuer" or WKSI.
Such a tag permits public companies to raise capital by
issuing securities "off the shelf" - a streamlined process which
is speedier and more convenient.
The bank used its special status as a WKSI to issue the
structured note offerings at the heart of the case, Ceresney
said Tuesday.
Such waivers have become a flashpoint at the SEC over the
past year, with SEC Democratic Commissioner Kara Stein calling
on the agency to start denying waiver requests in cases where
banks repeatedly break the law.
To date, at least two other big banks - Credit Suisse
and Bank of America - have lost their WKSI
status after each resolving cases with the Justice Department.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; editing by Susan Heavey and
Andrew Hay)