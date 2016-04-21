(.)
April 21 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Thursday extended by one year a pilot program
designed to curb excessive volatility in domestic securities
markets.
The so-called National Market System Plan to Address
Extraordinary Market Volatility, commonly known as limit
up-limit down, was adopted in 2012 in the wake of the "Flash
Crash" two years earlier.
It provides for trading halts when stocks rise or fall
specified percentages above or below recent trading ranges.
The SEC said it extended the pilot program through April 21,
2017 to allow more time for evaluation, including how it
operated on Aug. 24, 2015 when the Dow Jones industrial average
slid more than 1,000 points in the first few minutes of trading.
It said the latest extension also modifies the manner in
which some so-called "reference prices" are determined at the
start of the day. The SEC said this could help prevent
unnecessary trading pauses unrelated to volatility.
Separately, the SEC directed exchanges to recommend whether
to establish specific rules for exchange-traded products.
Some plunged more than 30 percent in value during the 2015
selloff, sticking panicked investors who sold at deflated prices
with losses they might have avoided by waiting a few hours.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Trevor Hunnicutt in New
York)