By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 24 A key U.S. securities
regulator on Friday called for a "re-proposal" of a
controversial ban on banks' proprietary trading, saying he fears
a rush to implement it could cause major harm to U.S. markets.
"If the proposed rule changes as much as I believe it needs
to at this point, the responsible course for us to follow would
appear to be a re-proposal," said Troy Paredes, a commissioner
at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Paredes, a Republican, was speaking about the so-called
Volcker Rule, a provision in the Dodd-Frank Wall Street overhaul
law that would restrict proprietary trading by banks and also
limit their investments in hedge funds.
U.S. regulators were recently flooded with thousands of
comment letters about the proposal, many of which were strongly
opposed to the plan.
