* SEC's Paredes has grave concerns about Volcker rule
* Paredes says proposal could harm U.S. markets, investors
* Paredes calls for a fresh start on the rule
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 U.S. regulators should
scrap a proposal on the Volcker rule that curbs banks'
speculative bets, and work on a fresh one that does not threaten
the health of markets, a member of the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission said on Friday.
"There is a considerable risk that as proposed, the
regulatory infrastructure to implement the Volcker rule could
unduly impede the competitiveness... of our financial markets
and hinder the flow of capital," said Republican SEC
Commissioner Troy Paredes during a speech at the Practising Law
Institute's annual SEC Speaks conference.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law requires
regulators to draft the Volcker rule, named after former Federal
Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker.
The proposal bans banks from proprietary trading and limits
their investments in hedge funds.
The idea is that financial institutions that receive
government backstops, like deposit insurance, should not be
allowed to make risky bets with their own money.
Regulators, including the SEC, unveiled their proposal in
October. It was roughly 300 pages, with more than 350 questions
for public comment, indicating the final version could look
significantly different.
The financial community complained that it was too complex
and too vague, especially for a reform set to go live in July of
this year.
"My present view is that the most appropriate path forward
from here would be a reproposal - a fresh start, if you will,"
Paredes said.
Regulators have struggled to ensure that the ban on
proprietary trades doesn't also capture trades that banks make
for their customers' benefit in a market making capacity.
Industry trade groups and big banks affected by the rule,
such as Goldman Sachs, have in recent weeks bombarded
regulators with comments, most of which were opposed to the
proposal.
Regulators are now combing through the responses to
determine their next steps, which could include either adopting
the rule or crafting a new one to put out for public comment
again.
