By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 5 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission will not likely hold a public meeting when
it votes to adopt the Volcker rule to ban proprietary trading,
SEC Chair Mary Jo White said Thursday.
Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of an event at SEC
headquarters, White said she expects to carry out the vote
behind closed doors in a process known as "seriatim."
Many of the other regulators working on the rule with the
SEC, by contrast, plan to vote on the Volcker rule in open
public forums on Dec. 10.
People familiar with the matter previously told Reuters the
SEC has been grappling with scheduling problems, as two SEC
commissioners will be traveling next week.