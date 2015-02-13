(Adds background)

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON Feb 13 U.S. lawmakers may need to intervene in a spat at the Securities and Exchange Commission if the agency's commissioners cannot resolve disagreements over regulatory waivers, SEC Republican Commissioner Daniel Gallagher said on Friday.

"While I would hope that we could find a way to restore order to this process at the agency level, I fear we may soon reach a point where legislative intervention is needed," Gallagher said in prepared remarks for a securities conference in Dallas.

Gallagher's comments mark the latest twist in a saga at the SEC that started last spring, when the agency's two Democratic commissioners, Kara Stein and Luis Aguilar, balked at approving a waiver for the Royal Bank of Scotland after one of its units pleaded guilty to manipulating the Libor interest rate benchmark.

Under federal securities laws, banks, brokerages and asset managers who are charged with certain criminal and civil violations can be disqualified from certain activities, such as private capital-raising.

In some cases, firms are disqualified automatically while in other cases the SEC has more discretion.

Typically companies petition the SEC for waivers that let them continue the activities as long as certain conditions are met.

For years, the process was considered pro-forma and in some cases it was decided among top SEC staffers, not commissioners. But things have changed since the dissent on Royal Bank of Scotland.

Stein issued a scathing public statement at the time, saying the SEC is rubber-stamping waivers and failing to deter repeat offenders. Since then, the commissioners have been considering all waiver requests with Stein and Aguilar often dissenting.

At times, the two Democrats have managed to get tougher language included in waivers. One such matter involved Bank of America, where Mary Jo White was recused and could not break a stalemate between the remaining four commissioners.

Most recently, however, Aguilar and Stein publicly lambasted the SEC over what they said was a weakly worded waiver granted to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc [ID: nL1N0VE29O].

Gallagher said Friday that waivers should not be used as enforcement tools, noting that fines and other sanctions serve this purpose.

He said if the SEC cannot on its own return to a time when waivers were considered by the staff "dispassionately," then Congress should draw that line in legislation and perhaps also consider removing automatic triggers so that all waivers are left to the SEC's sole discretion.