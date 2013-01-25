WASHINGTON Jan 25 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has selected Capitol Police Inspector General Carl Hoecker to serve as the new internal watchdog for the agency, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Hoecker will replace Jon Rymer, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp's inspector general who has temporarily served as the SEC's interim inspector general while commissioners searched for a permanent replacement.

Hoecker, who has more than 30 years of experience as a criminal investigator and is also a certified public accountant, declined to comment.