By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 26 An administrative judge has
cleared the way for U.S. regulators to take two former Wells
Fargo & Co employees to trial in a closely watched case
testing the limits of insider trading laws.
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Administrative Law
Judge Jason Patil in an order Wednesday called it an
"exceedingly close matter" of whether a recent federal appellate
court ruling on insider trading required tossing the charges
against Gregory Bolan and Joseph Ruggieri.
The SEC alleged that Bolan, a research analyst, tipped
Ruggieri, a trader, about upcoming upgrades and downgrades in
ratings of various companies, allowing Ruggieri to make more
than $117,000 in profits for Wells Fargo.
The SEC, which brought the case in September, said Bolan
also tipped off a friend, who was able to reap $10,000. The
friend has since died.
Bolan and Ruggieri had argued the case should be dismissed
following a decision in December by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals in New York.
While Bolan and Ruggieri raised "persuasive counterpoints,"
Patil said "deciding those points calls for the weighing of
evidence and balancing of probabilities" which would require
testimony.
Absent an agreement by the SEC and defendants for a limited
evidentiary hearing, the ruling clears the way for a March 30
non-jury administrative trial in New York.
Lawyers for Ruggieri and Bolan said they were encouraged
that the judge viewed the issue as a close call. Paul Ryan,
Ruggieri's lawyer, said he was "confident that Mr. Ruggieri will
be fully vindicated after the judge hears the facts."
An SEC spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.
The 2nd Circuit, reversing the convictions of hedge fund
managers Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson, ruled that
authorities must prove a trader knew the source of a tip
received a benefit in exchange for the
information.
The court also narrowed what constitutes a benefit, saying
it must be of "some consequence." The 2nd Circuit said it cannot
be just friendship but must be a "meaningfully close
relationship" suggesting a quid pro quo.
Defense lawyers argued the SEC's alleged benefits to Bolan,
friendship and positive job feedback from Ruggieri, were
insufficient.
Previously, the SEC argued the ruling did not apply, but
Patil this month ruled the SEC would need to establish Bolan
received a benefit.
The case is In the Matter of Bolan and Ruggieri, U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, Administrative Proceeding
No. 3-16178.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)