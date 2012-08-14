WASHINGTON Aug 14 Wells Fargo & Co will pay a penalty of more than $6.5 million to settle civil charges alleging it sold complex mortgage-backed instruments to municipalities and non-profits during the financial crisis without fully disclosing the risks.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday that the bank has agreed to settle without admitting or denying the charges, and the money will be placed into a fund to help harmed investors.

The SEC also charged a former Wells Fargo vice president, Shawn McMurtry, for his role in selling the products. He settled the charges without admitting or denying them. He will pay a $25,000 penalty and will also be suspended from the industry for six months.