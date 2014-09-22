WASHINGTON, Sept 22 A unit of Wells Fargo
will admit to wrongdoing and pay a $5 million penalty to
settle charges that it failed to have adequate controls in place
to prevent an employee from illegal insider-trading, U.S.
regulators said Monday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said that Wells Fargo
Advisors LLC did not have proper controls, unreasonably delayed
producing documents during the SEC's probe, and provided an
"altered document" related to a compliance review of the
broker's trading.
The SEC's case against Wells Fargo related to alleged
activity by Waldyr Da Silva Prado Neto, a former broker who has
been charged criminally and civilly with insider trading in
Burger King securities ahead of a 2010
buyout..
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Jim Loney)