(Adds details, background, Wells Fargo declining to comment)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 A unit of Wells Fargo
will admit to wrongdoing and pay a $5 million penalty to
settle charges that it failed to have adequate controls in place
to prevent an employee from illegal insider trading, U.S.
regulators said on Monday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said Wells Fargo
Advisors LLC did not have proper controls, unreasonably delayed
producing documents during the SEC's probe, and provided an
"altered document" related to a compliance review of the
broker's trading.
Tony Mattera, a spokesman for Wells Fargo Advisors, declined
to comment.
The SEC said on Monday that this marked the first time it
had ever filed charges against a brokerage for failing to
protect a customer's material, non-public information.
The SEC's case against Wells Fargo related to alleged
activity by Waldyr Da Silva Prado Neto, a former Brazil-based
broker who has been charged in criminal and civil proceedings
with insider trading in Burger King securities before a
2010 buyout..
Prosecutors alleged in January that Prado learned from a
client that the private equity firm 3G Capital Partners had
planned to buy Burger King, and passed the news to Igor
Cornelsen, a banker who had been prodding him for tips.
The two allegedly communicated via email in Portuguese, with
Cornelsen asking if the "sandwich deal" was going to happen.
After Prado confirmed it, the two both traded Burger King
securities before the buyout announcement, and collectively
reaped more than $1 million in profits, prosecutors said.
Cornelsen and his firm, Bainbridge Group, previously settled
parallel SEC charges in November 2012 and agreed to pay $5.18
million. Earlier this year, a federal judge issued a default
judgment of $5.63 million against Prado in connection with the
SEC's charges.
'UNREASONABLE' DELAY
The SEC alleges that numerous groups at Wells Fargo
responsible for compliance and supervision had an indication
that Prado was misusing customer information but failed to take
action.
The regulator also said that when the SEC asked Wells Fargo
to turn over records about its compliance reviews for the
broker's trading, certain documents were omitted and took six
months to finally produce.
"Wells Fargo unreasonably delayed producing documents to the
SEC's staff and altered a previously requested compliance
document after the SEC charged a former Wells Fargo employee
with insider trading," said Daniel Hawke, the chief of the SEC
Enforcement Division's Market Abuse Unit.
"The firm's actions improperly delayed our investigation,
and the production of an altered document interfered with our
search for the truth."
Prado is not the only Wells Fargo employee accused of
insider trading in recent years.
In 2012, the SEC charged John Femenia, a former banker for
Wells Fargo Securities, with misusing his position to obtain
material, non-public information about mergers involving his
clients.
Femenia and the others involved in that scheme have since
pleaded guilty to parallel criminal charges.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Jim Loney and Peter
Cooney)