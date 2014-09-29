(Adds comment from Wells Fargo)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 U.S. regulators on Monday
charged two former Wells Fargo employees with insider
trading, saying a former research analyst tipped a trader about
pending rating changes for six healthcare stocks.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said former analyst
Gregory Bolan Jr, 37, tipped former trader Joseph Ruggieri, 35,
about the upcoming upgrades and downgrades in ratings. Ruggieri
made more than $117,000 in profits, the agency said.
The SEC said Bolan also tipped another close friend about
the ratings changes, letting the friend reap $10,000. The friend
has since died.
The two ex-employees plan to contest the charges in the
SEC's administrative court.
Sam Lieberman, an attorney with Sadis & Goldberg LLP, said
Bolan and Ruggieri "vehemently deny" the charges and that the
SEC's decision to bring the case in its in-house court instead
of a federal court raises questions about its case.
"The SEC knows that it has serious weaknesses in its case,
and that is why it is choosing to bring this as an
administrative proceeding instead of trying this case in a
federal court," he said.
He also contested some facts in the SEC complaint, saying
Ruggieri did not reap $117,000. It was a proprietary account for
the bank and not his client's personal account, he said.
Monday's case marks at least the third time the SEC has
charged former Wells Fargo employees with insider trading in
recent years.
Last week, Wells Fargo was fined by the SEC and admitted it
had faulty control procedures in connection with a different
employee in the Wells Fargo Advisors LLC unit who has been
charged in criminal and civil proceedings with insider trading
in Burger King securities before a 2010 buyout.
A Wells Fargo spokeswoman said Wells Fargo Securities
immediately reported the concerns in this case to the SEC in
2011, is "not a party to the matter" and cooperated during the
probe.
According to the SEC complaint, Ruggieri was fired from
Wells Fargo in 2011, and Bolan resigned after both were
questioned by compliance personnel about communications
involving nonpublic information.
The SEC said that between April 2010 and March 2011, Bolan
published eight ratings changes, and Ruggieri traded ahead for
six, either by selling stock short or purchasing stock depending
on whether an upgrade or downgrade was coming.
The stocks he allegedly traded were Parexel International
Corp, Covance Inc, Albany Molecular Research
Inc, AthenaHealth Inc, Emdeon Inc, which is
now part of Blackstone, and Bruker Corp.
The SEC said Bolan is now working for Sterne Agee Group in
Nashville, Tennessee, and Ruggieri is employed by International
Strategy & Investment Group PLC out of Raleigh, North Carolina.
The compliance officer at ISI declined to comment. Todd
Decker, chief marketing officer at Sterne Agee Group, said the
firm believes that Bolan is "innocent until proven otherwise."
