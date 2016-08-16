WASHINGTON Aug 16 U.S. securities regulators
filed charges on Tuesday against a California-based company for
preventing outgoing employees from reaping the benefits of
government whistleblower awards.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said Health Net Inc
will pay $340,000 to settle charges that it violated
whistleblower rules by requiring employees to sign severance
agreements in which they waived their rights to government
bounties.
The case comes less than a week after the SEC filed similar
charges against Atlanta-based building products maker BlueLinx.
Both companies settled with the SEC without admitting or denying
the charges.
