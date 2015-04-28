By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, April 28
WASHINGTON, April 28 A new U.S. government
whistle-blower awards program achieved a milestone on Tuesday,
after regulators said they doled out their first-ever reward to
a former hedge fund trader who faced retaliation for reporting
his concerns about conflicts of interest.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said that the
whistle-blower, who worked for the hedge fund Paradigm Capital
Management, suffered "unique hardships, including retaliation,
as a result of reporting" his concerns to the agency.
The SEC did not name the whistle-blower, but Reuters
previously identified him as James Nordgaard.
He will be awarded $600,000 for providing crucial tips to
the SEC about the treatment he faced, the agency said.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law gave the SEC new
powers to protect whistle-blowers from being retaliated against
by their employers for reporting misconduct.
Paradigm and its owner, Candace King Weir, settled charges
of retaliation last June and agreed to pay $2.2 million.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Eric Beech)