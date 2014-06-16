PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 15
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, June 16 A hedge fund advisory firm agreed to pay $2.2 million on Monday to settle civil charges that it retaliated against an employee whistleblower who raised concerns about certain conflicted trades, U.S. regulators said.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's case against Albany-based Paradigm Capital Management and owner Candace King Weir marks the first time the agency has ever filed charges using new powers it won from Congress in 2010 to protect whistleblowers from retaliation.
In addition to charging the advisory firm for improper retaliation, the SEC also said that Weir violated federal securities laws by conducting conflict-ridden trades between Paradigm and a brokerage that Weir owned on behalf of a hedge fund client without disclosing it. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Eric Beech)
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRASILIA, March 14 Brazil's top public prosecutor asked the Supreme Court to open 83 new investigations into senior politicians on Tuesday, reportedly including five ministers and leading lawmakers, in a dramatic escalation of a graft probe threatening the government.
WASHINGTON, March 14 President Donald Trump plans to nominate J. Christopher Giancarlo to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the regulator tasked with policing the massive over-the-counter derivatives market, the White House said on Tuesday.