By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, June 10
WASHINGTON, June 10 A former internal
investigator at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission who
claimed he was fired for trying to blow the whistle on possible
misconduct has reached a $580,000 settlement with the SEC, his
lawyer said on Monday.
David Weber, the SEC's former assistant inspector general,
filed a lawsuit against the agency last November following his
Oct. 31 termination.
Weber had already been on administrative leave after some
employees complained that he spoke openly about his desire to
carry a gun at work.
His lawyer, Cary Hansel, told Reuters at the time the SEC
justified the firing by citing an incident in which Weber
brought a firearm in the car with him during a work-related
trip.
But Weber believes he was fired for trying to blow the
whistle about numerous problems at the SEC, including
allegations that former Inspector General David Kotz had
inappropriate personal relationships with people that may have
tainted his investigations into the SEC's handling of the
Bernard Madoff and Allen Stanford Ponzi schemes.
Kotz, who now works as a director at the Berkeley Research
Group, declined to comment. Previously, he has denied Weber's
allegations against him.
"The SEC's job is to protect Wall Street whistleblowers and
investigate the misconduct they report," Hansel said in a
statement. "When Mr. Weber blew the whistle on wrongdoing in the
SEC's own ranks, the SEC engaged in a retaliatory cover up."
SEC spokesman John Nester said the settlement "resolves the
matter to everyone's satisfaction and permits the Office of the
Inspector General to continue to focus on its important work."
Weber's lawsuit had sought to recover millions of dollars in
damages, and laid out details about numerous concerns, from
allegations of Kotz's potential conflicts of interest to claims
that an office in the SEC's Trading and Markets Division failed
to encrypt its computers containing sensitive stock exchange
data.
The SEC has said the problem with the computers has been
fixed and the two staffers responsible are no longer with the
agency.
Weber took his concerns to the SEC's five commissioners at
the time. But he was placed on leave after people within the
inspector general's office complained that Weber kept talking
about wanting to arm the internal watchdog's office and was
creating a hostile workplace.
In a previous interview with Reuters, Weber defended his
push to carry a gun, saying he was only trying to exercise legal
provisions of a federal law that allows watchdog offices to have
law enforcement powers.
INDEPENDENT REVIEW FINDINGS
Ultimately, the Postal Service Inspector General's office
conducted an independent review and substantiated some of
Weber's allegations. That report found that Kotz may have had
conflicts of interest surrounding several key investigations
under his watch, including relationships with people connected
to subjects he was investigating.
The Postal Service watchdog's report also did not
substantiate allegations that Weber created a hostile work
environment, but it did say that two complaints about his
management of SEC employees had some merit. [ID: nL1E8L5ARZ]
In addition to receiving a $580,000 payout, Weber's lawyer
said the SEC also agreed to rescind his termination, reinstate
him and remove all "negative references" from his employment
file.
He is not returning to work at the SEC, an SEC spokesman
said.
The accord between the SEC and Weber, which was reached May
22, settles both his lawsuit filed in federal court, as well as
a related complaint he filed with the Merit Systems Protection
Board.
Weber, in a statement, said he looks forward to "helping
others" through his law and forensics practice, Goodwin Weber
LLC.