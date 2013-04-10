BRIEF-Viex Capital, affiliates entered into settlement agreement with Quantum Corp
* Viex Capital Advisors LLC - on March 2, Viex Capital Advisors and its affiliates entered into settlement agreement with Quantum Corp
WASHINGTON, April 10 Former federal prosecutor Mary Jo White was officially sworn in as the new chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, the agency announced.
White's swearing in came just in time for her to preside over an open meeting slated for Wednesday morning, in which the SEC is expected to adopt new rules requiring some brokers, mutual funds and investment advisers to establish identity theft prevention programs.
* Chesapeake Energy says had about 3,300 employees as of December 31, 2016 compared to about 4,400 employees as of December 31, 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2lC5sbi) Further company coverage:
* Norges Bank reports 5.002 percent passive stake in Advansix Inc as of Feb 27 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mTcglM Further company coverage: