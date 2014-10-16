TORONTO Oct 16 Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White said on Thursday the results for fiscal 2014 have been finalized with the agency bringing 755 cases and getting orders for over $4 billion in disgorgement and civil penalties, both of which were a record.

White, speaking at a conference in Toronto, said the figures will be released later in the day. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Diane Craft)