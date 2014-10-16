BRIEF-Anchor Capital announces extension of time to complete deal with Mark One Lifestyle
* Anchor Capital Corporation announces extension of time to complete qualifying transaction and update to proposed qualifying transaction
TORONTO Oct 16 Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White said on Thursday the results for fiscal 2014 have been finalized with the agency bringing 755 cases and getting orders for over $4 billion in disgorgement and civil penalties, both of which were a record.
White, speaking at a conference in Toronto, said the figures will be released later in the day. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Diane Craft)
March 15 Prosegur Cash : * Sets IPO price at 2 euros per share Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9400 euros) (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)
* Take up of settlement offer at more than 50 percent of targeted shares at present Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)