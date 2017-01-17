(Adds comment from House Financial Services Committee Chairman
Jeb Hensarling)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Jan 17 Outgoing U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White had some harsh parting
words for Congress on Tuesday and a plea to the incoming
administration to ensure the regulator remains independent and
insulated from political pressures.
In what was likely her final speech before stepping down
after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office on
Friday, White lamented the "prescriptive" rule-writing
requirements that Congress has imposed on the SEC and said such
efforts harm the agency's ability to get things done or exercise
discretion on complicated market issues.
"The strength and utility of the agency's structure depends
on an environment that rewards expertise and frank dialogue, not
partisan affiliation and political games," White said in
prepared remarks to the Economic Club of New York.
"If the ability and resolve of commissioners to act
independently diminishes, so too will the opportunity for
solutions that, while politically unpopular, best serve
investors and markets."
White became SEC chair in the spring of 2013. Unlike her
predecessors, she did not have to deal with putting out fires
from market crises.
Her tenure was marked largely by efforts to complete a
lengthy list of rules required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall
Street reform law and the 2012 Jumpstart Our Business Startups
(JOBS) Act.
Trump's choice to head the SEC, attorney Jay Clayton, has
not opined publicly on his priorities or future rule-making
plans.
On Tuesday, White urged the SEC to resist lobbying by
interest groups or other pressures, and to do what is best for
investors and the economy.
"Continuing to build an effective post-crisis market
regulator will mean imposing measures that sometimes draw sharp
outcry from interest groups," she said.
White reflected on her own tenure at the SEC, which she
acknowledged has often been marked by "hard decisions that have
attracted criticism from both political parties."
She also took a parting shot at some legislation being
pushed by Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives.
One bill, approved last week, would impose additional
requirements on the SEC to conduct economic analyses before it
can adopt new rules.
White said it would "provide no benefit to investors" and
hamstring the agency from responding to a market crisis.
House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling
shot back at White later Tuesday, saying the SEC had failed to
help small companies or analyze costs, and should be held
accountable.
"Congress created the SEC, not the other way around," the
Republican congressman said.
