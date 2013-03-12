WASHINGTON, March 12 Mary Jo White, President
Barack Obama's nominee to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, told lawmakers on Tuesday she does not believe her
prior legal work defending big Wall Street clients will hinder
her ability to lead the agency.
"The scope of recusals is quite narrow," White told the
Senate Banking Committee, in speaking about how frequently she
may need to step aside on matters like enforcement cases
involving former clients.
White is expected to be easily confirmed by the U.S. Senate
following Tuesday's hearing. Some critics, however, have raised
concerns about her ability to effectively lead the agency given
her recent work defending Wall Street banks. White told
lawmakers the recusals she will face "are not out of the
ordinary" in scope compared with prior SEC chairmen.