* Brothers accused of hiding sale proceeds, insider trading

* Civil penalty claims narrowed after Supreme Court ruling

By Jonathan Stempel

June 6 The wealthy Texas investor Samuel Wyly persuaded a federal judge to curb potential civil fines in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit accusing him and his late brother, Charles, of running a $550 million fraud and conducting insider trading.

While letting the regulator pursue many other claims, including recovery of alleged ill-gotten gains, U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin in Manhattan on Thursday said the SEC could not pursue civil penalties for much of the 13-year period in which the alleged misconduct occurred.

The decision is among the earliest to apply February's unanimous U.S. Supreme Court ruling in SEC v. Gabelli, which said a five-year period for the SEC to seek civil penalties for fraud begins when the fraud ends, not when it is discovered.

Samuel Wyly, 78, said that window in his case ran from Feb. 1, 2001 to Feb. 1, 2006, when he and his brother entered a tolling agreement with the SEC, and did not cover activity that the SEC said stretched back to 1992.

In its July 2010 lawsuit, the SEC had accused the Dallas-based brothers of creating a web of trusts in Isle of Man and the Cayman Islands to hide stock sales from 1992 and 2004 in four companies they founded or where they sat on the board.

It said the Wylys, who were large donors to charitable and conservative causes, concealed sales in Sterling Software Inc, its spinoff Sterling Commerce Inc, Michaels Stores Inc and Scottish Annuity & Life Holdings Ltd, in part out of concern that investors would view them as a bearish signal.

The SEC also accused the Wylys of reaping $31.7 million from "unique, massive and bullish" trading in Sterling Software after deciding in 1999 to seek a buyer.

Scheindlin rejected Samuel Wyly's request to dismiss SEC claims over these alleged activities, and said there was enough evidence to suggest the Wylys knowingly submitted false filings to the regulator.

But she said the reasoning in Gabelli "strongly implies that these acts of concealment, which represented at most an unwillingness to divulge the allegedly wrongful activity, are not grounds for tolling an SEC enforcement action."

Charles Wyly died in an August 2011 car crash, and the SEC dropped its civil penalty claims against him.

A tolling agreement puts a statute of limitations on hold, giving a plaintiff more time to develop its case. It can be a means to encourage settlement talks.

WYLY LAWYER HAILS DECISION

William Brewer, a partner at Bickel & Brewer representing Samuel Wyly, welcomed Thursday's decision.

"This opinion is a resounding victory for our client," he said in a statement. "The decision settles an issue at the heart of the SEC's case, and disposes of what the SEC claimed were potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties. We look forward to the resolution of the remaining issues."

SEC spokesman John Nester said the regulator is reviewing the decision.

The case against the Wylys was announced after a six-year probe, and is among the SEC's larger cases following criticism over its inability to uncover Bernard Madoff's fraud.

According to the SEC, the brothers used their improper gains to buy nearly $100 million of real estate, including two ranches in Aspen, Colorado, and a 100-acre horse farm outside Dallas; to buy tens of millions of dollars in art, collectibles and jewelry; and to make large donations to charitable causes.

In her decision, Scheindlin also refused to dismiss various SEC claims against co-defendants Louis Schaufele, a stockbroker, and Michael French, another lawyer for the Wylys.

She did dismiss claims for civil penalties outside those defendants' respective five-year windows.

Martin Auerbach, a lawyer for Schaufele; and Joshua Klein, a lawyer for French, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Mark Hatch-Miller, a lawyer for the executor of Charles Wyly's estate, also did not immediately respond to a request.

The Wylys sold Michaels, the arts and crafts retailer, for about $6 billion in 2006 to private equity firms Blackstone Group LP and Bain Capital Partners LLC. Sterling Commerce was sold for about $4 billion in 2000 to what is now AT&T Inc . Scottish Annuity is now part of Scottish Re Group Ltd.

The case is SEC v. Wyly et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-05760.