NEW YORK Oct 28 The U.S. and Securities
Exchange Commission on Tuesday added more than a dozen relatives
of Texas businessmen Sam and Charles Wyly to a long-running
securities fraud lawsuit against the brothers to bolster its
efforts to collect some $300 million.
The amended complaint filed in New York federal court
included the relatives as "relief defendants," which means they
are not accused of wrongdoing but can be subject to civil
claims.
The filing was expected, as the SEC and the relatives
continue to dispute whether hundreds of millions of dollars held
in offshore trusts should be subject to collection.
U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin has said she will order
the Wyly brothers' assets frozen at the SEC's request, including
money previously transferred from the trusts to various
relatives, despite objections from the family members.
The relatives include Charles Wyly's widow, Caroline Wyly;
Sam's wife, Cheryl Wyly; and Sam's son, Evan Wyly.
The amended complaint is intended to ensure that Scheindlin
can legally extend the asset freeze to money and property they
hold, though the SEC had argued it was not necessary.
The lawsuit seeks a final judgment requiring the relatives
to disgorge any assets derived from the Wylys' fraud.
Lawyers for the various relatives either declined to comment
or did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In court
filings, they have objected to the proposed asset freeze.
Last month, Scheindlin ordered Sam Wyly and the estate of
his late brother Charles to pay $187.7 million plus interest for
their role in a fraudulent scheme.
The SEC has calculated the total figure at just under $300
million, one of the largest judgments ever issued against
individual defendants.
The SEC has accused the brothers of constructing a complex
system of trusts in the Isle of Man that netted them about $550
million in undisclosed profits through more than a decade of
hidden trades in four companies they controlled.
Those companies included Sterling Software Inc, Michaels
Stores Inc, Sterling Commerce Inc and Scottish Annuity
& Life Holdings Ltd, now Scottish Re Group Ltd.
Scheindlin's order followed a jury verdict in May that found
the brothers liable for fraud. Charles Wyly died in a 2011 car
crash, and his estate had been substituted as a defendant.
Last week, Sam Wyly filed for bankruptcy in Dallas, saying
he cannot afford to pay the SEC's claim as well as a potential
claim from the Internal Revenue Services, which has opened an
audit of his finances.
Caroline Wyly, Charles' widow, also filed for bankruptcy
last week.
The case is U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v. Wyly
et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
10-5760.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Additional reporting by Nate Raymond;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker)