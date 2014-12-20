By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 19 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission suffered a setback Friday in its efforts to
collect a bigger judgment against Texas tycoon Sam Wyly and his
late brother Charles' estate than the nearly $300 million it has
already won.
U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin in New York ruled that
her initial award in September reflected the "best measure" of
the Wylys' ill-gotten gains and said she would not impose an
alternative amount unless she was reversed on appeal.
The SEC had been seeking $192.7 million plus interest from
the Wylys, compared with the $187.7 million before interest the
judge previously awarded.
While Scheindlin called the SEC's calculations under its
latest theory "reasonable," she ordered the figure recalculated
to exclude a large amount of alleged gains involving securities
that were never sold.
Representatives for the SEC and the Wylys either did not
respond to requests for comment or had no immediate comment.
Sam Wyly, 80, who last appeared on the Forbes list of the
400 richest Americans in 2010 with a net worth of $1 billion,
filed for bankruptcy in October, saying he could not afford the
SEC's claims.
The SEC, which sued the Wylys in 2010, contends they earned
$553 million in undisclosed profits by trading in four companies
using trusts in the Isle of Man.
The companies included Sterling Software Inc, Michaels
Stores Inc, Sterling Commerce Inc and Scottish Annuity
& Life Holdings Ltd, now Scottish Re Group Ltd.
Charles Wyly died in 2011, a year after the SEC sued, and
his estate was substituted as a defendant. His widow, Caroline,
has filed for bankruptcy as well, citing the SEC claim.
A jury found the Wylys liable for fraud earlier this year,
leading to Scheindlin's damages ruling in September.
The SEC and the Wylys, including their children and
grandchildren who are beneficiaries of the offshore trusts, have
clashed on whether the regulator is entitled to tap into the
hundreds of millions of dollars held offshore.
Sam Wyly's bankruptcy lawyer has said that Wyly may be
willing to repatriate the money held in the trusts as part of
the bankruptcy proceeding in an effort to settle the SEC and
Internal Revenue Service claims.
The case is U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v. Wyly
et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
10-5760.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)