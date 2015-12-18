(Adds comment from Wyly family spokesman)
By Brendan Pierson
Dec 18 A federal appeals court on Friday refused
to lift an asset freeze against relatives of Texas entrepreneur
Sam Wyly, who along with his late brother's estate, faces a
nearly $300 million judgment in a lawsuit by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.
The three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals did, however, order a lower court to reconsider the
freeze as to seven of the 16 relatives to ascertain whether they
actually had received ill-gotten funds from the Wyly brothers.
The SEC sued Sam Wyly and his brother Charles in 2010,
alleging that the brothers earned $553 million in undisclosed
profits by trading in four companies they controlled, using
trusts in the Isle of Man.
The companies included Sterling Software Inc, Michaels
Stores Inc, Sterling Commerce Inc and Scottish Annuity & Life
Holdings Ltd, now Scottish Re Group Ltd.
Charles died in 2011, and his estate, left to his widow
Caroline Wyly, took his place in the lawsuit.
U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin in Manhattan ordered
Sam Wyly and Charles' estate to pay the SEC more than $299
million in September 2014. The SEC then sought to freeze their
assets and those of 16 family members whom it believed had
received funds from the brothers' trusts.
The following month, Sam Wyly and Caroline Wyly both filed
for bankruptcy. Although bankruptcy normally puts a hold on
litigation and efforts to collect judgments, Scheindlin granted
the freeze anyway. She found that the SEC, as a government
agency, was exempt from the bankruptcy hold.
The 2nd Circuit panel on Friday agreed that the bankruptcy
filings did not prevent the freeze, but said there was not
enough evidence that seven of the family members had received
funds from the Wylys' trusts. It ordered Scheindlin to
reconsider that issue.
"We are encouraged that the 2nd Circuit recognized the lack
of evidence against many of the relief defendants," Stewart
Thomas, a spokesman for the Wyly family, said in a statement.
"The family looks forward to arguing for reversal of the final
judgment, which the 2nd Circuit has yet to review."
In addition to the SEC's judgment, the U.S. Internal Revenue
Service is seeking to collect $3.2 billion in back taxes from
Sam Wyly and the estate of Charles Wyly.
The case is U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v. Wyly
et al, U.S. Court of Appeals, 2nd Circuit, No. 144261.
