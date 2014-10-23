(Corrects SEC lawyer's name from Dunn to Dodd in third
paragraph)
By Joseph Ax and Nate Raymond
Oct 22 Texas tycoon Sam Wyly, who filed for
bankruptcy this week, is trying to exhaust his fortune through
exorbitant spending to impede the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission's collection of a $198.1 million fraud claim against
him, the regulator told a U.S. judge on Wednesday.
During a hearing in Dallas bankruptcy court, a lawyer for
the SEC criticized Wyly's proposed budget as "staggering." Items
include $32,000 a month for assistants to help him write his
books and nearly $7,000 a month to support elderly friends and
family members.
"We are concerned that the debtor is attempting to deplete
domestic assets and making it harder for U.S. creditors to
collect," Angela Dodd, an SEC lawyer, said.
A lawyer for Wyly, Josiah Daniel, said the budget "reflects
some substantial cuts." But U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barbara Houser
said Wyly should consider whether such expenses are
"appropriate" given his bankruptcy filing.
"Not all debtors are created equal, and certainly Mr. Wyly
is an unusual debtor in the sense of the magnitude of his assets
and conversely the magnitude of his liability," she said.
Wyly, 80, filed for Chapter 11 protection on Sunday, saying
he cannot afford the SEC's claim as well as a potential tax
judgment from the Internal Revenue Service.
The filing came after U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin
in New York last month ordered Wyly and the estate of his late
brother Charles to pay $187.7 million plus interest for their
role in a fraudulent scheme.
The SEC's calculations put the total figure for both
brothers at just under $300 million, one of the largest
judgments ever against individual defendants, with Sam Wyly
responsible for $198.1 million.
The SEC has accused the brothers of constructing a complex
system of trusts in the Isle of Man that netted them about $550
million in undisclosed profits through more than a decade of
hidden trades in four companies they controlled.
Those companies included Sterling Software Inc, Michaels
Stores Inc, Sterling Commerce Inc and Scottish Annuity
& Life Holdings Ltd, now Scottish Re Group Ltd.
Scheindlin's order followed a jury verdict in May that found
the brothers liable for fraud. Charles Wyly died in a 2011 car
crash, and his estate had been substituted as a defendant.
The bankruptcy filing sets up a potential jurisdictional
fight, with Scheindlin scheduled on Thursday to consider the
SEC's request to freeze all of the Wylys' assets, including the
offshore trust funds.
Daniel, Wyly's lawyer, contended on Wednesday that the SEC's
freeze request would violate the bankruptcy court's authority.
The two sides are wrangling over whether the hundreds of
millions of dollars that remain in the offshore trusts should be
subject to collection.
The Wylys have argued the assets belong to their children
and other beneficiaries, while the SEC asserts the jury found
the brothers controlled the money.
If the offshore assets are included, the SEC claims, the
Wylys can satisfy the judgment without going bankrupt.
The bankruptcy case is In re Samuel E. Wyly, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Northern District of Texas, No. 14-35043.
The SEC case is U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v.
Wyly et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
10-5760.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by David Gregorio)