(Updates with further details on hearing, background on case,
Caroline Wyly's bankruptcy filing details)
By Nate Raymond and Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Oct 23 A U.S. judge said Thursday she
would order the assets of Texas entrepreneur Sam Wyly, who once
made the Fortune 400 list, temporarily frozen after he filed
for bankruptcy.
During a hearing in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Shira
Scheindlin said she was "not very happy" about the bankruptcy
filing, which came after she ordered him and the estate of his
late brother Charles to pay $187.7 million plus interest for
engaging in fraud.
The judge said she would freeze the assets of Wyly and his
brother's estate, as well as funds held in offshore trusts at
the center of a lawsuit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Scheindlin also said the freeze, which she still needs to
sign, would restrict the Wylys' family members from transferring
any assets they received or will receive from the defendants or
the trusts.
"An injunction must issue that protects assets that might be
depleted or dissipated," she said.
Scheindlin acknowledged the freeze was legally a "close
call" under the law after Wyly, 80, filed for bankruptcy - an
act that typically puts a hold on litigation and efforts to
collect on judgments.
Wyly, who last appeared on Forbes' list of the 400 richest
Americans in 2010 with a net worth of $1 billion, filed for
Chapter 11 protection on Sunday, saying he cannot afford the
SEC's claim, as well as a potential tax liability to the
Internal Revenue Service.
The hearing came shortly after another member of the Wyly
clan, Carolyn Wyly, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
earlier on Thursday in a U.S. bankruptcy court in Dallas
Caroline Wyly, Charles Wyly's widow, listed $100 million to
$500 million in assets and the same amount in liabilities. She
listed the SEC as her top creditor with a $101.2 million claim.
The SEC has calculated that, with interest, the Wyly
brothers face almost $300 million in damages following
Scheindlin's September order, $198.1 million from Sam Wyly
alone.
The SEC contends the brothers set up a complex system of
offshore trusts that enabled them to reap $550 million in
undisclosed profits over more than a decade of hidden trades in
four companies they controlled.
Those companies included Sterling Software Inc, Michaels
Stores Inc, Sterling Commerce Inc and Scottish Annuity
& Life Holdings Ltd, now Scottish Re Group Ltd.
A jury in May found both brothers liable for fraud, leading
to Scheindlin's ruling.
The case is U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v. Wyly
et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
10-5760.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Andre Grenon)