NEW YORK Oct 23 A U.S. judge said Thursday she
would ordered the assets of Texas tycoon Sam Wyly temporarily be
frozen after the formerly reported billionaire filed for
bankruptcy.
During a hearing in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Shira
Scheindlin said she was "not very happy" about the bankruptcy
filing, which came after she ordered him and the estate of his
late brother Charles to pay $187.7 million plus interest for
engaging in fraud.
The judge said she would freeze the assets of Wyly and his
brother's estate as well as funds held in offshore trusts at the
center of a lawsuit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Scheindlin also said the freeze, which she still needs to
sign, would restrict the Wylys' family members from transferring
any assets they have received or will receive from the
defendants or the trusts.
