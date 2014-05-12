(Corrects third paragraph to show Mark Cuban was found not
liable for fraud, instead of not guilty)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK May 12 Texas businessman Samuel Wyly
and the estate of his deceased brother, Charles, were liable for
fraud for having engaged in a "scheme of secrecy" involving
offshore trusts that netted them $550 million in trading
profits, a jury decided on Monday.
Jurors in Manhattan federal court found the defendants
liable on all claims brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, in that regulator's largest case to go to trial in
recent years.
The case was seen as a critical test of the SEC's trial
capabilities following a string of recent losses, including a
verdict in which billionaire Mark Cuban was found not liable
last October in an insider trading case.
It also followed years of litigation and investigation by
the SEC and other authorities of the Wylys, who acknowledged
creating a maze of trusts in the Isle of Man in an effort to
obtain tax benefits.
According to the SEC, these trusts were designed to conceal
trading from 1992 to 2004 in four companies on whose boards the
Wylys sat.
They included Sterling Software Inc, Michaels Stores Inc,
Sterling Commerce Inc, and Scottish Annuity & Life Holdings Ltd,
now called Scottish Re Group Ltd.
The SEC said the scheme netted $550 million, and that trust
money was used to buy items including real estate, art and
former U.S. President George Washington's toothbrush.
The Wylys denied wrongdoing, contending they were not
legally the beneficial owners of securities held in the trusts
and had no duty to disclose them.
"We are deeply disappointed by the jury's decision," Stephen
Susman, the Wylys' lawyer, said in a statement. "Sam and Charles
Wyly acted in good faith. We will continue to fight for
justice through the next phases of the legal process."
Sam Wyly, 79, led the brothers in pursuing the offshore
strategy, his lawyer said. Wyly last appeared on Forbes' list of
the 400 richest Americans in 2010 with a net worth of $1
billion.
Charles Wyly died in a car crash in 2011. An executor for
his estate was substituted as a defendant. Two other defendants
settled before trial.
The case is SEC v. Wyly et al, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 10-05760.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Cynthia Osterman)