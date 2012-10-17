WASHINGTON Oct 17 Securities regulators on
Wednesday sued Yorkville Advisors LLC and its top executives,
accusing the New Jersey hedge fund of reporting false and
inflated values for some of its investments.
Named in the lawsuit, brought by the Securities and Exchange
Commission, were Yorkville, which has been one of the largest
funds specializing in thinly traded micro-cap and small-cap
companies, founder and President Mark Angelo and Chief Financial
Officer Edward Schinik.
The firm misreported values as the financial crisis hit in
2008 and 2009 and market conditions deteriorated, and its
returns during the period consisted mostly of unrealized gains
from marked-up investments, the SEC said.
The scheme let Yorkville improperly boost its management
fees and led it to improperly receive more than $10 million in
unearned fees, the SEC said.
A lawyer for Yorkville and its executives, Caryn Schechtman,
had no immediate comment.
The SEC accused Yorkville of creating and providing false
and misleading documents to its auditors to further the scheme.
The firm also made false and misleading statements to its
investors between April 2008 and January 2010 about the value of
its investments and other matters, the SEC said.
The "false portrayal of Yorkville as a firm that employed
'robust' internal controls caused pension funds and funds of
funds to invest over $280 million in the Funds," the SEC said.
Regulators are seeking fees the firm obtained as a result of
the alleged misrepresentations.