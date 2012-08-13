* Agency advises investors to check on costs
* Warns investors to understand what they are buying
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, Aug 13 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Monday issued an investor bulletin on
exchange-traded funds, explaining how they trade and the
differences between the various types of products.
In the United States, ETFs - baskets of securities similar
to mutual funds that trade on exchanges like individual stocks -
have become more popular with investors in recent years. ETFs
now hold $1.2 trillion in assets.
But investors need to know how to invest in ETFs and the
differences between more complex products and plain vanilla
funds, according to the bulletin, which was issued by the
agency's Office of Investor Education and Advocacy.
"If you cannot explain the investment opportunity in a few
words and in an understandable way, you may need to reconsider
the potential investment," the agency said in its bulletin.
Specifically, the agency advises investors to learn about
all the costs associated with an ETF - including brokerage
commissions - before investing. The agency also advises
investors to make sure that their needs would not be better
suited with a similar mutual fund.
The Office of Investor Education and Advocacy regularly
publishes bulletins on a number of topics, an SEC spokesman
said.
Last October, the SEC's Division of Investment Management
said it had launched a broad review of exchange-traded funds to
ensure that they are adequately transparent and are not fueling
market volatility.
This investor bulletin marks the first time the agency has
addressed ETFs publicly since Norm Champ, the former deputy
director of the agency's examinations program, replaced Eileen
Rominger as head of the SEC's division of investment management.