WASHINGTON Jan 9 Robert Khuzami, the enforcement director at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission who played a leading role in rebuilding the SEC's tarnished image after the Madoff scandal and the financial crisis, is departing the agency, the SEC announced on Wednesday.

Khuzami marks the latest in a series of high-profile officials to step down from the SEC since President Barack Obama won re-election in November, including SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro and the two directors of other divisions that oversee markets and public company disclosures.

The SEC did not name a replacement for Khuzami, and it did not say what he plans to do after he leaves.