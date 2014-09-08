Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
Sept 8 Seche Environnement SA :
* EBITDA 37.3 million euros at June 30 versus 38.2 million euros at June 30 2013
* H1 revenue down 4.4 pct at constant exchange rate
* Sees resilience of EBITDA, assuming a trend in H2 activity similar to H1
* CAPEX of approximately 50 million euros expected in 2014 versus announced 60 million euros Source text for Eikon: [ID: nBw92T7Rqa] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.