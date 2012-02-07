MOSCOW Feb 7 Russia's top oil official, on a drive to reassert the state's dominance in the sector, has asked Prime Minister Vladimir Putin to consolidate state energy companies' oil services divisions into a single state player, Kommersant daily reported on Tuesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin, a key Putin lieutenant, also ordered state energy companies, including Gazprom and Rosneft, to develop strategies for their oil services division.

Sechin's letter envisioned the new oil services player created within the next four years.

At the centre of the consolidated player would be Rosneft, Russia's largest oil producer, itself, or Rosneftegaz, the state holding company which manages the state's interests in Rosneft and Gazprom.

The news of the letter follows several similar moves by Sechin to counter efforts to increase the role of the private sector in the energy industry, in particular by selling off state stakes in energy companies as part of a plan to raise $200 billion for the budget over the next five years.

Sechin has asked Putin to put on hold plans to increase private holdings in Rosneft itself and transfer the state stake in a key oil export port to Rosneft.

On Monday, Putin, in comments to a group of political scientists, said the state needed to play a deciding role in the energy sector, the bedrock of the Russian economy.

Russian state energy companies, like private ones, have been moving to spin off their oil services divisions in recent years, a trend that could be reversed if Sechin's plan comes to fruition. (Reporting by Melissa Akin)