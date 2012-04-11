By Olivia Oran
| April 11
April 11 Secondary stock offerings by U.S.
companies grabbed most of the equity capital markets activity in
the first quarter, spurred by a sluggish market for IPOs and
private equity investors who want to sell down their stakes in
newly public companies.
U.S. follow-on offerings raised $41.9 billion in the first
quarter, or 82 percent of equity capital markets activity from
62.3 percent a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters data.
IPOs, in contrast, fell to 11.3 percent of overall activity
in the first quarter from 20.6 percent.
"There's a lot of money on the sidelines and the number of
IPOs coming to market is not up to the demand side of the
curve," said David Menlow, president of research firm
IPOFinancial. "People want to deploy their money and want to be
involved in something - that's what is fueling these offerings."
More follow-on offerings signal that investors are
comfortable enough with stock market volatility that they're
willing to place bets on equities, provided the companies have
some track record in the market, bankers say.
That suggests secondary offerings may continue to outpace
IPOs in the weeks ahead.
Many of the offerings come from companies with significant
stakes still held by private equity firms. Some of these firms
were taken private in leveraged buyouts from 2004 to 2007 and
may be too large to allow private equity backers to sell
significant chunks at once.
Instead, firms are choosing to sell down small portions of
their investment in a portfolio company's IPO to test the
waters, and then return to the public markets soon after to
decrease their stakes further if the stock price remains high.
"It's often hard to do an IPO with a large component of
selling shareholders because potential investors don't want to
see that," said Stephen Older, a New York-based corporate
attorney with McDermott Will & Emery who specializes in public
offerings. "So, later on private equity backers will sell down
their stakes" in secondary offerings.
Notable follow-on offerings from private equity-backed
companies came from quick-service restaurant franchisor Dunkin'
Brands Group Inc, TV data company Nielsen Holdings N.V.
and discount retailer Dollar General Corp.
Firms where private equity investors hold a substantial
stake and are expected to pursue large follow-on offerings later
this year include pipeline company Kinder Morgan Inc and
hospital operator HCA Holdings Inc, say bankers.
The follow-on offerings also play an important role for
private equity-backed companies: allowing legacy sponsors to
cash out and be replaced by new public investors.
"There's going to be a bit of a marketing effort that goes
on to get more investors paying attention to the stock and
broadening that investor base," said Jay Ritter, a finance
professor at the University of Florida who focuses on IPO market
research.
Some companies have also pursued follow-on offerings just
several months after their IPOs. This move is unusual for newly
public companies, which typically must adhere to a 180 day
lock-up period before insiders can sell shares.
Last week, cloud computing company Guidewire Software
filed for a $225 million secondary offering only two
months after its IPO.
During the first quarter, luxury retailer Michael Kors
Holdings Ltd launched a more than $1 billion follow-on
offer three months after its successful IPO. Social gaming
company Zynga Inc also held a $515.6 million secondary
offering less than four months after its public market debut.
(Reporting By Olivia Oran; Editing by Alwyn Scott; Editing by
Michael Perry)