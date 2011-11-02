SINGAPORE Nov 2 Singapore's Second Chance Properties Ltd , hopes acquisitions of about S$250 million ($195.6 million) worth of real estate assets will help it to double its profit from properties in about five years, said its chief executive.

Second Chance, which started out making traditional clothes for the Malay community, began buying retail properties as a means to control its rents and picked up a slew of assets on the cheap during the Asian Financial Crisis.

Now, it has 74 properties worth S$181 million, two of which are office units and the rest retail shops.

"Four to five years down the road, we expect net profits from properties to be S$30-40 million, if our plan goes as planned," said Mohd Salleh Marican, founder and chief executive of Second Chance.

He added that the company will be able to achieve this as it expects to be able to acquire S$250 million worth of properties over the next five years.

Second Chance's properties contributed S$21.24 million in profit before taxes for the full year ended June. Its group net profit rose 87.8 percent in fiscal 2011 to S$30.1 million.

($1 = 1.278 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok)