Aug 15 Second Wave Petroleum Inc swung
to a quarterly profit, helped by a 16 percent jump in
production.
Second Wave reported second-quarter net income of C$1.7
million, or 3 Canadian cents a share, compared with a loss of
C$398,000, or 1 Canadian cent a share, last year.
Revenue from operating activities rose 23 percent to C$9
million.
Production increased to 1,650 barrel of oil equivalent
(BOE)per day, from 1,417 BOE per day last year.
Shares of the company closed at C$2.82 on Friday on Toronto
Venture Exchange.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)