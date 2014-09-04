BRIEF-Bausch + Lomb and Nicox announce PDUFA date for novel glaucoma candidate latanoprostene bunod
Sept 4 Sectra : * Major healthcare provider orders sectra's archiving solution - consolidates
image management in the region for more efficient care * Norwegian healthcare region, Helse Vest, is investing in a digital media archive from the IT and medical technology company Sectra * The total order value amounts to euro 2 m Link to press release: here,c9638079
* Ocular Therapeutix- Bradford Smith notified on March 20 of his resignation from his position as CFO of company, effective march 31, 2017 - sec filing
* HCA Holdings Inc - unit entered into joinder agreement to refinance existing senior secured term b-6 loan credit facility maturing on march 18, 2023