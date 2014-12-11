BRIEF-Biotime qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Biotime, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results and recent corporate accomplishments
Dec 11 Sectra AB
* Regional dental health center invests in VNA solution from Sectra
* Says Dental Services Competence Center in Central Norway has ordered Sectra's IT system for processing and archiving digital radiology images, video sequences and other medical images (VNA). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Biotime, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results and recent corporate accomplishments
* Perrigo Company Plc- expect to close sale of Tysabri Royalty Stream to RPI Finance Trust, an affiliate of Royalty Pharma, within next ten days
* Innocoll Holdings Plc announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial and operating results and provides corporate update