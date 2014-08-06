Aug 6 secunet Security Networks AG : * Says at EUR 15.0 million, revenues for Q2 exceed revenues for Q2 2013 (EUR

13.2 million) * Says revenues in H1 2014 rose sharply by 11% from euro 20.1 million to euro

22.3 million * Says H1 EBIT of EUR -1.3 million versus euro -0.3 million year ago * Says as of 30 June 2014, order book stood at EUR 35.1 million, compared to

EUR 32.0 million in previous year * Says company's management board is standing by its forecast for 2014 as a

whole * Says anticipates for 2014 significant increase in both revenues EBIT compared

whole * Says anticipates for 2014 significant increase in both revenues EBIT compared

to 2013 financial year