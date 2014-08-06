Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 6 secunet Security Networks AG : * Says at EUR 15.0 million, revenues for Q2 exceed revenues for Q2 2013 (EUR
13.2 million) * Says revenues in H1 2014 rose sharply by 11% from euro 20.1 million to euro
22.3 million * Says H1 EBIT of EUR -1.3 million versus euro -0.3 million year ago * Says as of 30 June 2014, order book stood at EUR 35.1 million, compared to
EUR 32.0 million in previous year * Says company's management board is standing by its forecast for 2014 as a
whole * Says anticipates for 2014 significant increase in both revenues EBIT compared
to 2013 financial year * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)