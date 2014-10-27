Oct 27Secuoya Grupo de Comunicacion :

* Said on Saturday it approved share capital increase by 4,961.25 euros to 98,565.50 euros through issuance of 396,900 new shares of nominal value of 0.0125 euro per share

* Said approved dividend of 0.08 euro gross per share, effective on Oct 30

Source text: bit.ly/1xuzT33

