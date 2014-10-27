BRIEF-Be Think Solve Execute FY net profit rises to EUR 4.2 mln
* Reported on Tuesday FY total revenue 136.7 million euros ($145.27 million) versus 115.4 million euros
Oct 27Secuoya Grupo de Comunicacion :
* Said on Saturday it approved share capital increase by 4,961.25 euros to 98,565.50 euros through issuance of 396,900 new shares of nominal value of 0.0125 euro per share
* Said approved dividend of 0.08 euro gross per share, effective on Oct 30
Source text: bit.ly/1xuzT33
Further company coverage:
* Reported on Tuesday FY total revenue 136.7 million euros ($145.27 million) versus 115.4 million euros
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, March 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.