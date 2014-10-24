BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Group Inc reports 14.72 pct stake in MDC Partners
* The Goldman Sachs Group Inc reports 14.72 percent stake in MDC Partners Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - sec filing
Oct 24 Secuoya Grupo de Comunicacion SA :
* Said on Thrusday to propose gross dividend of 0.0838123 euros per share


* Veritone inc says have applied to list common stock on the nasdaq capital market under the symbol "veri"
* Starboard value lp reports 4.4 percent stake in tribune media co as of march 13 versus 6.6 percent stake as of february 10 - sec filing