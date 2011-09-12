(Follows alerts)

Sept 12 Canada's Secure Energy Services Inc said it will buy Emerge Oil & Gas's Silverdale crude oil and emulsion processing facility in Saskatchewan for C$18 million in cash.

The Silverdale facility provides oil terminalling, emulsion processing and produced water disposal services.

Secure Energy, which provides specialized services to oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, said this is its first facility for catering to the heavy oil market.

Separately, Emerge said it will be able to use the facility at a preferred rate for seven years, under the deal.

Emerge had invested about C$14.5 million over the past two years to expand the Silverdale facility to its current capacity of 12,000 barrels of oil per day (boe/d) and 60,000 barrels of emulsion per day.

The company, which has oil production and exploration projects in Alberta and Saskatchewan, also said it will use the proceeds of about C$17.7 million to pay off debt. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)