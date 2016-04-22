April 22 Shares of Dell Inc's cyber security unit SecureWorks Corp fell as much as 4.3 percent in their debut on Friday, valuing the company at a little over $1 billion.

SecureWorks's initial public offering, the first by a technology company in the United States this year, was priced at $14, below its indicated range of $15.50-$17.50.

SecureWorks shares opened at $13.89 and fell to a low of $13.40 on the Nasdaq.

Investors have cast doubts over profit margins at technology companies. This time last year, six technology companies had already priced their IPOs, raising a total of $1.6 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Atlanta, Georgia-based SecureWorks said in a filing with U.S. regulator that its operating loss nearly doubled to $72.4 million in fiscal 2015. However, revenue climbed 30 percent $339.5 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)