UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 13
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 22 Shares of Dell Inc's cyber security unit SecureWorks Corp fell as much as 4.3 percent in their debut on Friday, valuing the company at a little over $1 billion.
SecureWorks's initial public offering, the first by a technology company in the United States this year, was priced at $14, below its indicated range of $15.50-$17.50.
SecureWorks shares opened at $13.89 and fell to a low of $13.40 on the Nasdaq.
Investors have cast doubts over profit margins at technology companies. This time last year, six technology companies had already priced their IPOs, raising a total of $1.6 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Atlanta, Georgia-based SecureWorks said in a filing with U.S. regulator that its operating loss nearly doubled to $72.4 million in fiscal 2015. However, revenue climbed 30 percent $339.5 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
SINGAPORE, April 13 The U.S. dollar and Treasury yields tumbled on Thursday on U.S. President Donald Trump's comments favouring lower interest rates and tensions over North Korea, while Asian stocks put in a mixed performance amid a raft of regional economic data.