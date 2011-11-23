(Corrects spelling of company name in headline)

*Securian Financial to pay investor $2.4 million

By Suzanne Barlyn

NEW YORK, Nov 23 A brokerage must pay an investor $2.4 million for failed investments in real estate limited partnerships that one of its brokers sold outside of the firm, a securities arbitration panel has ruled.

Securian Financial Services, Inc, a unit of St. Paul, Minnesota-based Securian Financial Group Inc, was found liable in a claim filed by a Detroit, Michigan-based investor, Frank Taylor, who alleged the firm misrepresented the investments as being safe, and failing to supervise its broker, among other misdeeds, according to a ruling by a Financial Industry Authority Arbitration Panel.

The investor reached a separate settlement with a Securian supervisor he originally named in the claim.

A Securian spokeswoman declined to immediately comment.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by Walden Siew)